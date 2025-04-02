Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Semenovskiy gorodskoy okrug
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Semenovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Bokovaya, Russia
Apartment
Bokovaya, Russia
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/2
Selling 3K.KV improved layout.   2/2 There are only 4 apartments in the house.   70.6/42/12.…
$37,348
Leave a request
Apartment in Semyonov, Russia
Apartment
Semyonov, Russia
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/2
I propose to buy a two -room apartment in the city of Semenov, located on the second floor o…
$26,505
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Semenovskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes