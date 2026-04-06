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Warehouses for sale in Ruzsky District, Russia

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2 properties total found
Warehouse 8 700 m² in Selkovka, Russia
Warehouse 8 700 m²
Selkovka, Russia
Area 8 700 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Ruza, the village of Shelkovka, Alkonovska…
$110,017
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Warehouse 10 000 m² in Wood briquette, Russia
Warehouse 10 000 m²
Wood briquette, Russia
Area 10 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class B property complex is offered for sale. Moscow region, Ruza, Briket village, Spring …
$5,31M
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