Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. town district of Sochi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in town district of Sochi, Russia

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Sochi, st. Starry260 m sq 5 hectare w/upoollandscape-designCommunications: light, water, gas…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in town district of Sochi, Russia
Villa 4 bedrooms
town district of Sochi, Russia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 3
Olympic lights are luxurious and thought-out villas, where the architects focused on technol…
$3,60M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in town district of Sochi, Russia

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go