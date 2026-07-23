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Residential properties for sale in Republic of Kalmykia, Russia

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Arsanzelmenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 bedroom apartment
Arsanzelmenskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 8/16
$184,000
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Agency
Integrated Real Estate Services
Languages
English, Русский
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