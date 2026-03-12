Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Ramensky District
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Ramensky District, Russia

Ramenskoye
4
Bykovo
3
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
52 properties total found
Warehouse 2 920 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 2 920 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 2 920 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, d Ramenskoye, Zelenaya Sloboda vi…
$23,002
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 600 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 600 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 3 600 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, d Ramenskoye, village Ganusovo, L…
$53,672
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 650 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 2 650 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 2 650 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Ramensky district, Sofyino village, ter Lo…
$47,168
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 475 m² in Chulkovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 475 m²
Chulkovo, Russia
Area 1 475 m²
Floor 1
For sale: Class B+ heated warehouse light industrial Total area of 1,475 m2 Warehouse area o…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 000 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 2 000 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1
Offered for rent insulated warehouse 2000 m2. Location: MO, Ramenskoye district, Borsheva vi…
$10,223
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 000 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
Insulated warehouse of 3000 m2 is offered for rent. Location: MO, Ramenskoye district, Borsh…
$15,335
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 475 m² in Chulkovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 475 m²
Chulkovo, Russia
Area 1 475 m²
Floor 1
For sale: Class B+ warehouse heated by light industrial Total area of 1,475 m2 Warehouse are…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 380 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 4 380 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 4 380 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, d Ramenskoye, Zelenaya Sloboda vi…
$34,503
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 660 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 4 660 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 4 660 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Ramensky district, Sofyino village, ter Lo…
$82,944
Leave a request
Warehouse 7 300 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 7 300 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 7 300 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, d Ramenskoye, Zelenaya Sloboda vi…
$57,506
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 300 m² in Yurovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 300 m²
Yurovo, Russia
Area 2 300 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Ramenskoye, Yurovo village, Centr…
$17,635
Leave a request
Warehouse 5 840 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 5 840 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 5 840 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, d Ramenskoye, Zelenaya Sloboda vi…
$46,005
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 475 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 3 475 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 3 475 m²
Floor 1
Area of 3,475 sq.m., a detached building. The warehouse is divided into three sections with …
$15,543
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 200 m² in Ramenskoye, Russia
Warehouse 3 200 m²
Ramenskoye, Russia
Area 3 200 m²
Floor 1
A Class B production facility is offered for rent. Moscow region, Ramenskoye, Mikhalevich st…
$38,848
Leave a request
Warehouse 100 000 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Ramensky district, Sofyino village, ter Lo…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Warehouse 6 971 m² in Mikhailovskaya Sloboda, Russia
Warehouse 6 971 m²
Mikhailovskaya Sloboda, Russia
Area 6 971 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Ramensky district, the village of Mikhailo…
$119,995
Leave a request
Warehouse 20 740 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 20 740 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 20 740 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Ramensky district, Sofyino village, ter Lo…
$342,208
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 700 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 700 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 1 700 m²
Floor 1
Class B warehouse for rent The total area of the warehouse is 1700 m2. The ceiling height i…
$28,050
Leave a request
Warehouse 4 320 m² in Konstantinovo, Russia
Warehouse 4 320 m²
Konstantinovo, Russia
Area 4 320 m²
Floor 1
Heated storage space of 4320 m2 is offered for rent. Location : MO, Ramensky district. Worki…
$77,288
Leave a request
Warehouse 55 800 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 55 800 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 55 800 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5284 Class A warehouse with built-in UPS is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, …
$920,694
Leave a request
Warehouse 720 m² in Konstantinovo, Russia
Warehouse 720 m²
Konstantinovo, Russia
Area 720 m²
Floor 1
Modern warehouse format Light Industrial We invite you to become the owner of a modern heat…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Warehouse 100 000 m² in Zhukovsky, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
Zhukovsky, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant from 10,000 sq m. Total area…
$3,04M
Leave a request
Warehouse 8 640 m² in Konstantinovo, Russia
Warehouse 8 640 m²
Konstantinovo, Russia
Area 8 640 m²
Floor 1
Heated warehouses are offered for rent. Location : MO, Ramensky district, village Zelenaya S…
$154,575
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 486 m² in Kulakovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 486 m²
Kulakovo, Russia
Area 1 486 m²
Floor 1
A warehouse of the Light Industrial format is offered for sale. Location: MO, 20 km from Mos…
$2,09M
Leave a request
Warehouse 720 m² in Konstantinovo, Russia
Warehouse 720 m²
Konstantinovo, Russia
Area 720 m²
Floor 1
Heated storage space of 720 m2 is offered for rent. Location : MO, Ramensky district. Workin…
$12,881
Leave a request
Warehouse 2 022 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 022 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 2 022 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5279 Class "B" warehouse is offered for sublease. Location: Moscow region, Ramenskoye, …
$32,299
Leave a request
Warehouse 12 960 m² in Konstantinovo, Russia
Warehouse 12 960 m²
Konstantinovo, Russia
Area 12 960 m²
Floor 1
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer to buy heated warehouses in the picture…
$18,26M
Leave a request
Warehouse 20 575 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 20 575 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 20 575 m²
Floor 1
For sale is offered warehouse class "A" The warehouse is located 32 km from the Moscow Ring …
$24,98M
Leave a request
Warehouse 743 m² in Kulakovo, Russia
Warehouse 743 m²
Kulakovo, Russia
Area 743 m²
Floor 1
A warehouse of the Light Industrial format is offered for sale. Location: MO, 20 km from Mos…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Warehouse 1 924 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 924 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 1 924 m²
Floor 1
Class B warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Ramenskoye, Bykovo village, 22 km from …
$30,738
Leave a request

Property types in Ramensky District

сommercial properties
Realting.com
Go