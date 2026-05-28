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Сommercial property in Ramensky District, Russia

;
Ramenskoye
3
Bykovo
3
61 property total found
Commercial property 120 m² in Udelnaya, Russia
Commercial property 120 m²
Udelnaya, Russia
Area 120 m²
Object number: 1002. Separate building 120m2 with panoramic windows, on a land plot of 600 m…
$323,681
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Warehouse 2 200 m² in Chulkovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 200 m²
Chulkovo, Russia
Area 2 200 m²
Floor 1
A production and storage building is being sold. Ramensky, der. Chulkovo, 40338. 20 km from …
$1,83M
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Warehouse 1 700 m² in Bahteevo, Russia
Warehouse 1 700 m²
Bahteevo, Russia
Area 1 700 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, d Ramenskoye, Bakhteyevo village,…
$17,263
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Warehouse 4 600 m² in Sof’ino, Russia
Warehouse 4 600 m²
Sof’ino, Russia
Area 4 600 m²
Floor 1
Suberenda. ID: w14514
$70,284
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Warehouse 1 700 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 700 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 1 700 m²
Floor 1
Class B warehouse for rent The total area of the warehouse is 1700 m2. The ceiling height i…
$30,958
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Warehouse 20 575 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 20 575 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 20 575 m²
Floor 1
For sale is offered warehouse class "A" The warehouse is located 32 km from the Moscow Ring …
$24,96M
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TekceTekce
Warehouse 3 200 m² in Ramenskoye, Russia
Warehouse 3 200 m²
Ramenskoye, Russia
Area 3 200 m²
Floor 1
A Class B production facility is offered for rent. Moscow region, Ramenskoye, Mikhalevich st…
$38,543
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Warehouse 4 079 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 4 079 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 4 079 m²
Floor 1
Class B warehouses are offered for rent. Location: MO, Ramenskoye, Bykovo village, 22 km fro…
$67,122
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Warehouse 7 013 m² in Sof’ino, Russia
Warehouse 7 013 m²
Sof’ino, Russia
Area 7 013 m²
Floor 1
Sale of Class A warehouse 7,013 m2 is a world-class strategic facility. Key characteristics…
$9,40M
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Warehouse 1 924 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 924 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 1 924 m²
Floor 1
Class B warehouse is offered for rent. Location: MO, Ramenskoye, Bykovo village, 22 km from …
$31,663
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Warehouse 1 475 m² in Chulkovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 475 m²
Chulkovo, Russia
Area 1 475 m²
Floor 1
For sale: Class B+ warehouse heated by light industrial Total area of 1,475 m2 Warehouse are…
$1,93M
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Warehouse 9 403 m² in Kosherovo, Russia
Warehouse 9 403 m²
Kosherovo, Russia
Area 9 403 m²
Floor 1
A Class A warehouse complex is offered for rent. Located in the Ramenskoye city, at a distan…
$132,615
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Warehouse 4 320 m² in Konstantinovo, Russia
Warehouse 4 320 m²
Konstantinovo, Russia
Area 4 320 m²
Floor 1
Offering a Light Industrial warehouse We present to your attention a proposal to purchase he…
$6,72M
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Warehouse 100 000 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 100 000 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 100 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Ramensky district, Sofyino village, ter Lo…
$1,89M
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Warehouse 32 423 m² in Sof’ino, Russia
Warehouse 32 423 m²
Sof’ino, Russia
Area 32 423 m²
Floor 1
Sale of Class A warehouse 32,423 m2 is the top object for large-scale projects. Key charact…
$43,44M
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Warehouse 720 m² in Konstantinovo, Russia
Warehouse 720 m²
Konstantinovo, Russia
Area 720 m²
Floor 1
Modern warehouse format Light Industrial We invite you to become the owner of a modern heat…
$1,12M
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Warehouse 39 436 m² in Sof’ino, Russia
Warehouse 39 436 m²
Sof’ino, Russia
Area 39 436 m²
Floor 1
A-class warehouse rental: 39,436 m2 in top location We offer a premium class A warehouse wi…
$650,286
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Warehouse 2 350 m² in Ramenskoye, Russia
Warehouse 2 350 m²
Ramenskoye, Russia
Area 2 350 m²
Floor 1
A class B heated production facility is offered for rent. Moscow region, Ramenskoye, Mikhale…
$31,540
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Warehouse 1 440 m² in Konstantinovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 440 m²
Konstantinovo, Russia
Area 1 440 m²
Floor 1
A separate heated warehouse building with an area of 1440 m2 is offered for rent. Location :…
$28,433
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Warehouse 5 260 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 5 260 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 5 260 m²
Floor 1
Class B warehouse for rent The total area of the warehouse is 5260 m2, including 70 m2 of o…
$95,786
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Warehouse 16 346 m² in Kulakovo, Russia
Warehouse 16 346 m²
Kulakovo, Russia
Area 16 346 m²
Floor 1
A warehouse of the Light Industrial format is offered for sale. Location: MO, 20 km from Mos…
$25,36M
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Warehouse 8 640 m² in Konstantinovo, Russia
Warehouse 8 640 m²
Konstantinovo, Russia
Area 8 640 m²
Floor 1
ID: L2701 F-P: Heated warehouses with a total area of ​​24,480 m2 are offered for sale in th…
$13,43M
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Warehouse 2 972 m² in Kulakovo, Russia
Warehouse 2 972 m²
Kulakovo, Russia
Area 2 972 m²
Floor 1
A warehouse of the Light Industrial format is offered for sale. Location: MO, 20 km from Mos…
$4,61M
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Warehouse 743 m² in Kulakovo, Russia
Warehouse 743 m²
Kulakovo, Russia
Area 743 m²
Floor 1
A warehouse of the Light Industrial format is offered for sale. Location: MO, 20 km from Mos…
$1,26M
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Warehouse 20 740 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 20 740 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 20 740 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Ramensky district, Sofyino village, ter Lo…
$377,682
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Warehouse 4 660 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 4 660 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 4 660 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Ramensky district, Sofyino village, ter Lo…
$91,542
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Warehouse 1 924 m² in Bykovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 924 m²
Bykovo, Russia
Area 1 924 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5280 Class "B" warehouse is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Ramenskoye, Byko…
$31,663
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Warehouse 1 475 m² in Chulkovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 475 m²
Chulkovo, Russia
Area 1 475 m²
Floor 1
For sale: Class B+ heated warehouse light industrial Total area of 1,475 m2 Warehouse area o…
$1,93M
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Warehouse 1 440 m² in Konstantinovo, Russia
Warehouse 1 440 m²
Konstantinovo, Russia
Area 1 440 m²
Floor 1
ID: L2697 F-P: A detached heated warehouse building with an area of ​​1440 m2 is offered for…
$2,24M
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Warehouse 6 500 m² in Ramensky District, Russia
Warehouse 6 500 m²
Ramensky District, Russia
Area 6 500 m²
Floor 1
Class C insulated warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 8400 m2 No…
$45,837
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Property types in Ramensky District

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