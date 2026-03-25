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Warehouses for sale in Pushkinsky District, Russia

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4 properties total found
Warehouse 4 400 m² in Pushkinsky District, Russia
Warehouse 4 400 m²
Pushkinsky District, Russia
Area 4 400 m²
Floor 1
A class B heated production facility is offered for rent. Moscow region, Pushkino, Aleshino …
$56,682
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Warehouse 9 500 m² in Pushkino, Russia
Warehouse 9 500 m²
Pushkino, Russia
Area 9 500 m²
Floor 1
Offered for long-term lease - modern warehouse complex (2025) The ideal solution for logist…
$157,353
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Warehouse 5 500 m² in Pushkino, Russia
Warehouse 5 500 m²
Pushkino, Russia
Area 5 500 m²
Floor 1
For sale is offered a warm warehouse class "B+". The total area is 6500m2. Location - 1 floo…
$12,98M
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Warehouse 5 000 m² in Pushkinsky District, Russia
Warehouse 5 000 m²
Pushkinsky District, Russia
Area 5 000 m²
Floor 1
A Class C open area is offered for rent. Moscow region, Pushkino, Aleshino village, Aleshino…
$7,454
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