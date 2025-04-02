Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Pushkinsky District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pushkinsky District, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Ivanteyevka, Russia
3 room apartment
Ivanteyevka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/5
A cozy three -room apartment is sold with a good repair in the picturesque city of Ivanteevk…
$76,961
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pushkinsky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes