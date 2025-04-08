Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Pushkinskiy rayon
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pushkinskiy rayon, Russia

2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Pavlovsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Pavlovsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/8
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Novo-anthropshino LCD. Constructive monolith. The house is…
$46,431
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Pushkin, Russia
2 room apartment
Pushkin, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/4
In direct sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment in the center of Pushkin. House in 4 floors, 197…
$139,293
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pushkinskiy rayon, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes