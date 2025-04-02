Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Primorskiy rayon, Russia

8 properties total found
2 room apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 6/12
$348,181
3 room apartment in okrug No 65, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug No 65, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/17
$160,236
5 room apartment in okrug Kolomyagi, Russia
5 room apartment
okrug Kolomyagi, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 9/9
$397,577
3 room apartment in okrug Kolomyagi, Russia
3 room apartment
okrug Kolomyagi, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/10
For sale a functional three-bedroom apartment with a total area of 68.1 square meters, locat…
$136,591
2 room apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 8/9
$191,560
2 room apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
2 room apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 9/10
$114,454
Room 5 rooms in okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Room 5 rooms
okrug Komendantskiy aerodrom, Russia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 9/15
$21,686
1 room apartment in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
1 room apartment
okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 9/9
$96,985
