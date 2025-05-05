Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Vnukovo
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Vnukovo, Russia

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
8 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
8 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 1 162 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency database: 220-142, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$1,51M
Leave a request
7 room house in Vnukovo, Russia
7 room house
Vnukovo, Russia
Rooms 7
Area 495 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the database of the agency: 219-908, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow …
$1,07M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go