Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Polessky District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Polessky District, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Polessky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Polessky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
46 km from Kaliningrad, on the left bank of the river Deima is a small but very cozy city of…
$85,667
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Saranskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
Saranskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of a two-bedroom apartment in Saranskoe Spacious two-bedroom apartment with an area of …
$22,451
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Polessky District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes