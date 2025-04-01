Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Polessky District, Russia

3 room apartment in Polessky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Polessky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
46 km from Kaliningrad, on the left bank of the river Deima is a small but very cozy city of…
$85,667
5 room house in Polessk, Russia
5 room house
Polessk, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
For those who are looking for new opportunities. It is no secret that now in Russia a new di…
$56,718
4 room house in Sosnovka, Russia
4 room house
Sosnovka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
A spacious house of a 5 -minute drive from the sea. Convenient layout: three bedrooms, a hug…
$73,260
8 room house in Polessky District, Russia
8 room house
Polessky District, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Recreation base in a picturesque place of the Kaliningrad region. Located between the Curoni…
$398,454
4 room house in Sosnovka, Russia
4 room house
Sosnovka, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern one-storey house with an area of 141 sq.m. Spacious layout. Convenient location. Elec…
$108,709
2 room apartment in Saranskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
Saranskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of a two-bedroom apartment in Saranskoe Spacious two-bedroom apartment with an area of …
$22,451
House in Polessky District, Russia
House
Polessky District, Russia
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale estate in the Polessky district, consisting of 2 residential buildings of 256 squar…
$297,353
