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Warehouses for sale in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia

Podolsk
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70 properties total found
Warehouse 723 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 723 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 723 m²
Floor 1
A block is offered for rent in the modern industrial park Sonkovo class A format. Location:…
$11,609
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Warehouse 1 042 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 042 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 042 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for rent/sale in the modern industrial park Koledino Light Industrial f…
$16,202
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Warehouse 2 729 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 729 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 2 729 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for rent/sale in a modern class A Koledino industrial park of Light Ind…
$50,917
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Warehouse 969 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 969 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 969 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for rent/sale in the modern industrial park Koledino Light Industrial f…
$19,086
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Warehouse 723 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 723 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 723 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for sale in the modern industrial park Sonkovo class A format. Locatio…
$1,21M
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Warehouse 2 084 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 084 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 2 084 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for rent/sale in a modern class A Koledino industrial park of Light Ind…
$32,403
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
Plot: 8017m2 Building area: 1500 m2 ABK: 170 sqm Electricity: 630 kW (possible increase). Ce…
$27,986
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Warehouse 1 011 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 011 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 011 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for sale in the modern industrial park Koledino Light Industrial format…
$2,06M
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Warehouse 754 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 754 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 754 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for rent/sale in the modern industrial park Koledino Light Industrial f…
$14,074
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Warehouse 980 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 980 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 980 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for sale in the modern industrial park Koledino Light Industrial format…
$1,99M
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Warehouse 1 023 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 023 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 023 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for sale in the modern industrial park Koledino Light Industrial format…
$2,08M
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
Plot: 8017m2 Building area: 1500 m2 ABK: 170 sqm Electricity: 630 kW (possible increase). Ce…
$2,99M
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Warehouse 1 076 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 076 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 076 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for rent/sale in a modern class A Koledino industrial park of Light Ind…
$18,963
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Warehouse 1 981 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 981 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 981 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for sale in the modern industrial park Koledino Light Industrial format…
$3,74M
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Warehouse 2 118 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 2 118 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 2 118 m²
Floor 1
The block is offered for rent/sale in a modern class A Koledino industrial park of Light Ind…
$37,324
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Warehouse 1 042 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 042 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 042 m²
Floor 1
Light Indastrial In the production and warehouse complex of class "B+" for rent are offered …
$16,202
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Warehouse 4 942 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 4 942 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 4 942 m²
Floor 1
Class A warehouse is offered for sale. Moscow region, Podolsk, Koledino village, ter Koledin…
$10,05M
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Warehouse 987 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 987 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 987 m²
Floor 1
Light Industrial In the production and warehouse complex, isolated rooms with individual ent…
$18,419
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Warehouse 1 981 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 981 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 981 m²
Floor 1
In the production and warehouse complex of Light Indastrial format, isolated rooms with indi…
$3,74M
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Warehouse 3 600 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 3 600 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 3 600 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Podolsk, square land of Sonkovo, …
$48,509
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Warehouse 1 969 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 1 969 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 1 969 m²
Floor 1
Light Industrial In the production and warehouse complex, isolated rooms with individual ent…
$36,735
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Warehouse 11 942 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 11 942 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 11 942 m²
Floor 1
Heated warm warehouse of class A+ is offered for rent. Moscow region, Podolsk, Borisovka vil…
$234,080
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Warehouse 1 023 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 023 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 023 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5633 In the class "A" industrial and warehouse complex, isolated premises with individu…
$2,08M
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Warehouse 1 500 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 1 500 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 3
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Podolsk, mkr Klimovsk, Lenin Stre…
$13,993
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Warehouse 3 724 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 3 724 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 3 724 m²
Floor 1
A Class B heated production facility is offered for sale. Moscow region, Podolsk, Railway st…
$3,61M
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Warehouse 3 000 m² in Podolsk, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Podolsk, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class B warehouse for rent. Moscow region, Podolsk, Shamotnaya Street, 5, 1 …
$46,644
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Warehouse 552 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 552 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 552 m²
Floor 1
Light Industrial In the production and warehouse complex, isolated rooms with individual ent…
$9,723
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Warehouse 545 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 545 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 545 m²
Floor 1
Light Industrial In the production and warehouse complex, isolated rooms with individual ent…
$10,163
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Warehouse 765 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 765 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 765 m²
Floor 1
Light Industrial In the production and warehouse complex, isolated rooms with individual ent…
$1,57M
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Warehouse 1 219 m² in Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Warehouse 1 219 m²
Podolsk Urban Okrug, Russia
Area 1 219 m²
Floor 1
Light Industrial In the production and warehouse complex, isolated rooms with individual ent…
$20,852
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