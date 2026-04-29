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Monthly rent of townhouses in Pionersky, Russia

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1 property total found
Townhouse in Pionerskij, Russia
Townhouse
Pionerskij, Russia
Area 110 m²
For a long-term lease townhouse of 110 m2. 3 floors Object No26256-33043
$1,328
per month
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