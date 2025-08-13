Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of apartments in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Pionersky, Russia
1 room apartment
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
Heating is central, plastic windows, suspended ceilings, the Internet, a 2-sleeping sofa, a …
$50
per month
