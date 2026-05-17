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Pool Houses for sale in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

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House in Pionersky, Russia
House
Pionersky, Russia
Area 548 m²
Luxurious house on the Baltic Sea coast. A unique, inimitable offer that does not require lo…
$974,428
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Properties features in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

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