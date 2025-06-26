Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Russia
  3. Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

3 properties total found
3 room house in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
3 room house
Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
TAUHXAUC of your memorial !!! On the coast of the Baltic Sea, in the city of Pionersky. A ne…
$135,069
3 room house in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
3 room house
Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
TAUHXAUC YOUR CARAMELO!!! On the Baltic Sea coast, in the city of Pioneer. New two-level hou…
$164,376
5 room house in Pionersky, Russia
5 room house
Pionersky, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 3
A chic house on the coast of the Baltic Sea. A unique unique offer that does not need loud a…
$891,964
Properties features in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

