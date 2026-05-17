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Hotels for sale in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

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Hotel 3 015 m² in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Hotel 3 015 m²
Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 3 015 m²
Hotel in the Pioneer coast of the sea. The building is four-storey, with an attic and a base…
$4,40M
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