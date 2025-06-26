Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

Commercial property 600 m² in Pionersky, Russia
Pionersky, Russia
Area 600 m²
Land plot in the center of the city of Pionersky. Developed infrastructure. To the sea - 10 …
$70,083
Commercial property 600 m² in Pionersky, Russia
Pionersky, Russia
Area 600 m²
Land plot in the center of Pionersky. Developed infrastructure. To the sea - 10 minutes walk…
$50,842
Commercial property 11 660 m² in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 11 660 m²
Number of floors 4
Apartment hotel by the sea in Pioneersky. Two buildings. The surrender is the end of 2025. 4…
$16,57M
Commercial property 3 015 m² in Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Pionerskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 3 015 m²
Number of floors 5
Hotel in the Pioneer coast of the sea. The building is four-storey, with an attic and a base…
$4,08M
