Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Petrodvorcovyy rayon
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Petrodvorcovyy rayon, Russia

apartments
3
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lomonosov, Russia
2 room apartment
Lomonosov, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/9
A two -room apartment is sold in Lomonosov. The rooms are isolated, the bathroom is a separa…
$57,829
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Lomonosov, Russia
2 room apartment
Lomonosov, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/10
I will sell a 2-room sunny, bilateral apartment in Lomonosov in the House of 2007, 5th floor…
$114,454
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Peterhof, Russia
2 room apartment
Peterhof, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/3
A two -room apartment is for sale in a quiet corner of the Leningrad region without encumbra…
$82,527
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Petrodvorcovyy rayon, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes