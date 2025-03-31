Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Peterhof, Russia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Commercial property 6 520 m² in okrug Dachnoe, Russia
Commercial property 6 520 m²
okrug Dachnoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 6 520 m²
Floor 1/7
A separate non-residential building in the Kirov district of St. Petersburg. Leni Golikova S…
$2,82M
Commercial property 25 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 25 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 25 m²
A unique built-in garage in an elite house is for sale! We bring to your attention an exclus…
$23,963
Commercial property 20 m² in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Commercial property 20 m²
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 20 m²
I'm selling a 25-square-meter car seat. Heating, lighting, security, video surveillance. A c…
$18,933
Commercial property 112 m² in okrug Kolomna, Russia
Commercial property 112 m²
okrug Kolomna, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale is an excellent room of universal purpose in the center of St. Petersburg, at the c…
$171,338
Office 497 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 497 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 497 m²
Floor 2
ID: O88218 Dear buyer, we offer you to purchase in the LCD "Lilac Park" a free -purpose prem…
$1,42M
Office 911 m² in Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 911 m²
Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 911 m²
Floor 7
ID: L8893 Unique offer on the market! Ready-made rental business in class "A" business cent…
$4,46M
Office 1 690 m² in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 1 690 m²
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 1 690 m²
Floor 19
ID: L6583 Office space without finishing Area: 1740.0m² Floor: 19 About the building: STONE…
$9,21M
Office 502 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 502 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 502 m²
Floor 9
$10,352
Office 221 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 221 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 221 m²
Floor 6
ID: o92603 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase in the business center "STONE Mnevniki, towe…
$1,20M
Office 2 313 m² in South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 2 313 m²
South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 2 313 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: o90777 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase the building "RTS Volochaevskaya" 2313.8 m² …
$3,81M
Office 572 m² in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 572 m²
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 572 m²
Number of floors 2
ID: L6687 Building with finishing Area: 572.0m² Can be used as a hotel About the building: …
$2,67M
Office 510 m² in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 510 m²
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 510 m²
Floor 2
ID: o91058 Dear Tenant, we offer you to rent an office of 510.1 m² on the 2nd floor in the A…
$20,004
