  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Pavlovsky District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pavlovsky District, Russia

houses
3
3 properties total found
Villa in Pavlovo, Russia
Villa
Pavlovo, Russia
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
Selling a new cottage in 2020, located in the city of Pavlovo. Comfortable year -round accom…
$188,469
House in Tumbotino, Russia
House
Tumbotino, Russia
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
A brick house is sold 87.0 m2 in the Nizhny Novgorod region in the village. Tumbotino on the…
$131,320
House in Vorsma, Russia
House
Vorsma, Russia
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
A house is sold in the center of the Work on Lenin Street House 140. Square of the house: 50…
$32,830
