Apartments for sale in Ozyorsky District, Russia

3 room apartment in Ozyorsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Ozyorsk, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/5
A 3-room apartment with a land plot and a basement in Ozersk is sold, the Kaliningrad region…
$24,814
3 room apartment in Novo-Gurevskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
Novo-Gurevskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
I will sell 1/2 of a residential house in the center of Novo-Guryevskoye Ozersky district of…
$34,267
