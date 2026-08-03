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Residential properties for sale in Orlovskij municipalnyj okrug, Russia

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2 properties total found
House in Orlovskij municipalnyj okrug, Russia
House
Orlovskij municipalnyj okrug, Russia
Area 248 m²
Object number: 1011. Spacious house built on the classic reliable technology of silicate bri…
$124,824
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House in Orlovskij municipalnyj okrug, Russia
House
Orlovskij municipalnyj okrug, Russia
Area 45 m²
Object number: 1076. Unique offer: land + modular factory house on a typical project. I sel…
$56,763
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