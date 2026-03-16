Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Orehovo Zuevskij gorodskoj okrug
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Orehovo Zuevskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

сommercial properties
3
Warehouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Warehouse 13 500 m² in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia
Warehouse 13 500 m²
Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia
Area 13 500 m²
Floor 1
A Class C cold warehouse is offered for rent. Moscow region, Orekhovo-Zuevo, Kirov street, 5…
$29,528
Leave a request
Warehouse 16 526 m² in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia
Warehouse 16 526 m²
Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia
Area 16 526 m²
Floor 1
FEATURES _ The common square 16252 sq. m. _ 1 area: 763.7 m2, 715.7 m2, 140,7 m2, 146,4 m2, …
$216,878
Leave a request
Warehouse 3 000 m² in Orehovo Zuevskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Warehouse 3 000 m²
Orehovo Zuevskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1
ID: L8690 Production area is offered for rent. Location: Moscow region, Orekhovo-Zuevsky urb…
$18,748
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go