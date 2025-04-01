Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Orehovo-Zuevskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

2 room apartment in Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia
2 room apartment
Orekhovo-Zuyevo, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/9
The apartment is urgently sold in connection with the move to another city. The best house o…
$48,234
Properties features in Orehovo-Zuevskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
