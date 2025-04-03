Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. okrug Yugo-Zapad
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in okrug Yugo-Zapad, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnoselskiy rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in a large-panel house built in 1984. A landscaped and very gre…
$119,528
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in okrug Yugo-Zapad, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes