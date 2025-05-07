Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in okrug Urick, Russia

15 properties total found
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/6
Two-level apartments in ecologically clean Krasnoselsky district of St. Petersburg. Live by …
$56,988
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/6
Two-level apartment with a detached "Under the key" in an environmentally friendly green are…
$79,915
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments in an environmentally friendly green area of St. Petersburg. Live or rent.Krasnos…
$42,240
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 5/6
Two-level apartment with a separate "Under the key" in a green area of St. Petersburg. The h…
$61,820
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/6
Two-level apartment with decoration and fully furnished in a green area of St. Petersburg. L…
$66,526
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/6
Apartments with furnishing and complete furniture in a favorable green area of St. Petersbur…
$83,643
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/6
Two-level apartments in an environmentally friendly green area of St. Petersburg. Live by yo…
$62,675
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/6
Apartment "Under the key" in an environmentally friendly green area of St. Petersburg. Live …
$90,330
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/6
Two-level apartments in an environmentally friendly green area of St. Petersburg. The house …
$52,376
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartments in an environmentally friendly area of St. Petersburg. Live by yourself or rent o…
$52,376
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/6
All information on profitability from renting, management of apartments from the UK and the …
$60,514
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment "Under the key" in an environmentally friendly green area of St. Petersburg. Live …
$84,723
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 4/6
All information on profitability from renting, management of apartments from the UK and the …
$51,731
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/6
Two-level apartments in an environmentally friendly green area of St. Petersburg. Live by yo…
$56,988
Studio apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Studio apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/6
Two-level apartments in an environmentally friendly green area of St. Petersburg. Live by yo…
$60,333
