Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. okrug Sosnovaa polana
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in okrug Sosnovaa polana, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/12
To the metro Avenue Veterans 20 minutes. transport. For rent a one-bedroom apartment in exce…
$401
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go