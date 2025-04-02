Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in okrug Ozero Dolgoe, Russia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Established business 6 500 m² in Novosibirsk, Russia
Established business 6 500 m²
Novosibirsk, Russia
Area 6 500 m²
Number of floors 2
$18,07M
Office 328 m² in South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 328 m²
South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 328 m²
Number of floors 3
ID: o86964 No commission. Unfinished building Area: 328.2m² About the building: Class "B+".…
$6,167
Office 757 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 757 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 757 m²
Floor 9
ID: o90645 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase an office of 757.1 m² on the 9th floor in th…
$3,87M
Office 285 m² in Danilovsky District, Russia
Office 285 m²
Danilovsky District, Russia
Area 285 m²
Floor 4
ID: o88744 No commission. Unfinished office space Area: 285.2m² Floor: 4 About the building…
$1,34M
Office 76 m² in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 76 m²
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 76 m²
Floor 8
ID: L8424 Exclusive offer! The best investment offer on the market! For sale is a 76 m2 offi…
$348,053
Office 240 m² in Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 240 m²
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 240 m²
Floor 1
ID: o91851 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase a free-use space of 240.0 m² on the 1st floo…
$2,25M
Office 1 208 m² in North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 1 208 m²
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 1 208 m²
Floor 1
ID: L3681 Торговое помещение встроено-пристроено к многоквартирному жилому дому. Общая площа…
$2,16M
Office 322 m² in Danilovsky District, Russia
Office 322 m²
Danilovsky District, Russia
Area 322 m²
Floor 5
ID: o92009 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase an office of 322.8 m² on the 5th floor as pr…
$1,72M
Office 305 m² in Moscow, Russia
Office 305 m²
Moscow, Russia
Area 305 m²
Floor 1
ID: L5655 We offer for sale a two-story restaurant premises in a separate building on the 1s…
$2,05M
Office 2 549 m² in Konkovo District, Russia
Office 2 549 m²
Konkovo District, Russia
Area 2 549 m²
Floor 2
ID: o50020 Dear Buyer, we offer you to purchase an office of 2548.6 m² on the 2nd floor as p…
$6,62M
Office 55 m² in South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Office 55 m²
South-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Area 55 m²
Floor 14
ID: L9003 Exclusive offer! The best investment offer on the market! For sale is a 55 m2 offi…
$328,060
Manufacture 30 278 m² in Saratov, Russia
Manufacture 30 278 m²
Saratov, Russia
Area 30 278 m²
Sale of a land plot in one of the central districts of Saratov with a complex of office and …
Price on request
