Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. okrug No 54
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of apartments in okrug No 54, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/17
For rent, 1 room apartment with a total area of 33 square meters, where the room occupies 16…
$418
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go