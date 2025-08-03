Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of apartments in okrug Moskovskaa zastava, Russia

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/5
A cozy compact two-room apartment of 48 sq.m. is for rent in a prestigious Moscow district. …
$476
per month
