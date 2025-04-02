Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in okrug Moskovskaya zastava, Russia

3 room apartment in Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
3 room apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 9/14
On sale euro 3-room apartment in the residential complex "House at the Moscow Time". < BR >…
$346,977
1 room apartment in Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 5/9
The apartment is located in the Business Class Club House in the Moscow District of St. Pete…
$191,199
