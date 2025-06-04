Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Obuhovskij okrug
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Obuhovskij okrug, Russia

2 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/7
For the first time rented a cozy 2-room apartment with fresh European renovation. All the fu…
$694
per month
