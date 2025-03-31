Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Obuhovskiy okrug
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Obuhovskiy okrug, Russia

2 properties total found
Apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/5
The studio is located on the 1st floor of a five-storey brick house. The studio meets all th…
$41,337
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/20
For sale 2-room apartment with designer repairs in the residential complex "Nevskaya Zvezda"…
$172,536
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Obuhovskiy okrug, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes