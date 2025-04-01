Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Novogireyevo District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Novogireyevo District, Russia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
5 room house in poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
5 room house
poselenie Pervomayskoe, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
$557,813
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/16
$181,018
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 9/17
$123,626
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
3 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 13/16
$225,098
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 10/16
$145,201
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 13/16
$191,615
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 10/17
$140,438
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/16
$112,992
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 10/16
$170,034
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 13/16
$182,472
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
1 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 13/16
$125,649
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 13/16
$189,471
Leave a request

Properties features in Novogireyevo District, Russia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes