Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Industrial Property for Sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

сommercial properties
72
restaurants
3
offices
13
warehouses
4
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 146 m² in Kaliningrad, Russia
Manufacture 146 m²
Kaliningrad, Russia
Area 146 m²
Sale of the building on the land , Sovkhoznaya str., pos. Nevsky, Guryevsky district, Kalini…
$117,841
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go