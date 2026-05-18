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Cottage village Barinovo

Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$68,079
;
Cottage village Barinovo
1
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ID: 37976
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 5679
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 10/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Vyborgsky District
  • City
    Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie
  • Address
    Kivennapa Podgornoe,

Location on the map

Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

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Cottage village Barinovo
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from
$68,079
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