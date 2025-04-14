Apartment in a new building Arhitektor

The building of the LCD architect, which fascinates with its architecture, effectively rises above its surroundings. Thanks to its excellent location, you can freely manage your own time and not miss the important one. The walls have an extensive infrastructure: coworking, lounge area, equipped children's room, a guest meeting area.

The house is located at the intersection of Obruchev Street and the Volgin Academician in the prestigious southwest of the capital. The special cultural and intellectual environment of this region was created due to the ecology in the area of parks, a developed transport and infrastructure environment, a high concentration of good schools, development centers and universities on a global level. The original modern architecture of the three towers, a combination of luxurious finishing materials and copper plates - all of this makes us admire. The bizarre line game embedded in the facades continues in the interior of the central lobby. This is the splendid heart of the house, from where you can get to one of the 3 buildings, the restaurant and the coffee house, the coworking, to go into the courtyard without taking off your slippers.

The concept of a closed two-story courtyard belongs to the Utre architecture office. Level 2 is of different nature and is intended to inspire residents to various leisure activities. Children frolic on the lower level, adults enjoy the silence on the upper level. For children - a huge sandpit and a game equipment that were developed together with psychologists. There is an adult area for grunting, yoga classes, sun loungers and swings where you can relax with a cup of coffee.

LCD "Architect" becomes a "clean sheet" on which you can create a plan for a new, better life. And in this regard, everything is made available to make it come true.