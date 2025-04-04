Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Nevsky District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Nevsky District, Russia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment with Furnitured, with Internet, with Fridge in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment with Furnitured, with Internet, with Fridge
Nevsky District, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/13
Studio apartment for rent 24 sq.m. + a large glazed loggia! Excellent location, nearby shops…
$262
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes