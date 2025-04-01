Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Nevsky District, Russia

5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
$149,771
2 room apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/20
$173,488
2 room apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
$150,597
Apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 1/5
$41,565
1 room apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/16
$69,636
