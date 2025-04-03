Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Narodnyy okrug
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Narodnyy okrug, Russia

1 property total found
1 room apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/16
To m. Dybenko 20 minutes on foot or 10 minutes by transport. The historic center is 20 minut…
$68,403
