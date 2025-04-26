Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

House 12 rooms in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
House 12 rooms
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 12
Area 852 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency database: 420-931, Kiev highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$1,44M
House 11 rooms in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
House 11 rooms
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 11
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency’s database: 453-209, Kiev highway, 25 km from the Moscow Ring …
$1,70M
5 room house in Aprelevka, Russia
5 room house
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 217-235, Kiev highway, 28 km from MKAD, Frunzevets k /…
$291,234
8 room house in Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 room house
Novoglagolevo, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 868 m²
Number of floors 3
The object of the object in the agency database: 203-933, Kiev highway, 32 km from the Mosco…
$2,00M
8 room house in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
8 room house
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 689 m²
Number of floors 4
The code of the object in the agency database: 240-956, Kiev highway, 32 km from the Moscow …
$1,33M
5 room house in Milukovo, Russia
5 room house
Milukovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency’s database: 252-924, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Moscow Ring …
$351,907
8 room house in Aprelevka, Russia
8 room house
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency database: 217-438, Kiev highway, 28 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$788,758
4 room house in Milukovo, Russia
4 room house
Milukovo, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
The object of the object in the agency database: 252-926, Kiev highway, 21 km from the Mosco…
$314,290
8 room house in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
8 room house
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 590 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency’s database: 711-604, Kiev highway, 25 km from the Moscow Ring …
$1,14M
House 11 rooms in Novoglagolevo, Russia
House 11 rooms
Novoglagolevo, Russia
Rooms 11
Area 436 m²
The object code in the agency database: 203-967, Kiev highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$362,829
House 10 rooms in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
House 10 rooms
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 416 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency database: 735-201, Kiev highway, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$581,254
9 room house in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
9 room house
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 9
Area 551 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the Agency database: 273-204, Kyiv highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$1,06M
5 room house in Alabino, Russia
5 room house
Alabino, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 201-216, Kiev highway, 30 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$303,368
House 10 rooms in Martemanovo, Russia
House 10 rooms
Martemanovo, Russia
Rooms 10
Area 695 m²
Number of floors 3
The object of the object in the agency’s database: 473-107, Kiev highway, 25 km from the Mos…
$1,15M
5 room house in Martemanovo, Russia
5 room house
Martemanovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 473-803, Kiev highway, 25 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$436,850
4 bedroom house in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
4 bedroom house
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 135 m²
A suburban residence in   classic style with an area of ​​1135 m ² Located on   Pride plot o…
$5,13M
4 room house in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
4 room house
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 2
The object code in the agency database: 251-756, Kiev highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$175,954
6 bedroom house in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
6 bedroom house
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 375 m²
Representative suburban residence with an area of ​​1375 m ² Located on   98 acres of   fore…
$7,23M
