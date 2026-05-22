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Cottages for sale in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Martemanovo, Russia
Cottage
Martemanovo, Russia
Area 156 m²
Object number: 1006. Martemyanovo Club is a modern low-rise complex of comfort class, combin…
$280,886
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Cottage in Martemanovo, Russia
Cottage
Martemanovo, Russia
Area 156 m²
Object number: 1006. Martemyanovo Club is a modern low-rise complex of comfort class, combin…
$280,886
Leave a request
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Properties features in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

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