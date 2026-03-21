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Сommercial property in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

warehouses
13
14 properties total found
Warehouse 8 300 m² in Aprelevka, Russia
Warehouse 8 300 m²
Aprelevka, Russia
Area 8 300 m²
Floor 1
ID: w7425 The complex consists of 3 separate buildings (1415 sq.m; 3237 sq.m and 3648 sq.m).…
$6,73M
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Warehouse 16 042 m² in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Warehouse 16 042 m²
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 16 042 m²
Floor 1
The owner rents a modern warehouse complex of class A, 16 042 m2 in the technopark "Svitino"…
$283,974
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Warehouse 6 588 m² in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Warehouse 6 588 m²
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 6 588 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 6588 m2, incl…
$116,620
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Warehouse 5 500 m² in Petrovskoe, Russia
Warehouse 5 500 m²
Petrovskoe, Russia
Area 5 500 m²
Floor 1
A property complex of class B is offered for sale. The total area is 6300 m2. The working he…
$3,02M
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Warehouse 32 346 m² in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Warehouse 32 346 m²
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 32 346 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 32,346 m2, in…
$572,586
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Commercial property 173 m² in Vereya, Russia
Commercial property 173 m²
Vereya, Russia
Area 173 m²
$679,292
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Warehouse 9 716 m² in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Warehouse 9 716 m²
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 9 716 m²
Floor 1
The owner rents a modern warehouse complex of class A, 9 716 m2 in the technopark "Svitino".…
$171,992
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Warehouse 6 588 m² in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Warehouse 6 588 m²
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 6 588 m²
Floor 1
The owner rents a modern warehouse complex of class A, 6 588 m2 in the technopark "Svitino".…
$116,620
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Warehouse 7 000 m² in Martemanovo, Russia
Warehouse 7 000 m²
Martemanovo, Russia
Area 7 000 m²
Floor 1
A production and warehouse complex is offered for sale. Located in Naro-Fominsky district of…
$5,69M
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Warehouse 2 949 m² in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Warehouse 2 949 m²
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 2 949 m²
Floor 1
Flexible planning solutions with the possibility of ABC. - round-the-clock access control sy…
$42,795
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Warehouse 16 042 m² in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Warehouse 16 042 m²
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 16 042 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 16042 m2, inc…
$283,974
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Warehouse 4 842 m² in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Warehouse 4 842 m²
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 4 842 m²
Floor 1
ID: L8043 Class A warehouse complex offers for rent an area of ​​4111.75 sq. m. Location: Mo…
$53,995
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Warehouse 9 716 m² in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Warehouse 9 716 m²
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Area 9 716 m²
Floor 1
Heated Class A warehouse for rent. The announcement is relevant. Total area of 9716 m2, incl…
$171,992
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Warehouse 1 649 m² in Kalininets, Russia
Warehouse 1 649 m²
Kalininets, Russia
Area 1 649 m²
Floor 1
We offer a warm Class A warehouse. Moscow region, Naro-Fominsk, Kalininets p. 25, 1 floor (S…
$23,927
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