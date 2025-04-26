Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia

2 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/4
The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort P…
$128,643
2 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 2-K apartment No. 58…
$136,548
House 12 rooms in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
House 12 rooms
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 12
Area 852 m²
Number of floors 4
The object code in the agency database: 420-931, Kiev highway, 32 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$1,44M
2 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 2-K apartment No. 47…
$132,398
2 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/4
Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of Comfort Plus class. For sale …
$135,723
1 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
1 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of Comfort Plus class. For sale …
$126,739
2 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/4
The building is completed! Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of th…
$122,182
2 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 2-K apartment No. 10…
$166,149
1 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
1 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 1-K apartment No. 63…
$102,858
1 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
1 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/4
Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of Comfort Plus class. For sale …
$105,620
2 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 2-K apartment No. 24…
$136,241
1 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
1 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/4
The building is completed! Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of th…
$96,882
1 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
1 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/4
The hull is down! Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of Comfort Plu…
$100,580
House 11 rooms in Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
House 11 rooms
Naro Fominskij gorodskoj okrug, Russia
Rooms 11
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
The object code in the agency’s database: 453-209, Kiev highway, 25 km from the Moscow Ring …
$1,70M
1 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
1 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 1-K apartment No. 82…
$105,017
1 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
1 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/4
The building is completed! Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of th…
$84,619
2 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/4
The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort P…
$128,708
2 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
The building is completed! Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of th…
$157,010
1 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
1 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/4
The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort P…
$96,828
1 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
1 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
The case is handed over! Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort P…
$152,472
5 room house in Aprelevka, Russia
5 room house
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Object code in the Agency's database: 217-235, Kiev highway, 28 km from MKAD, Frunzevets k /…
$291,234
2 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 2/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 2-K apartment No. 80…
$134,464
2 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/4
The building is completed! Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of th…
$128,147
1 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
1 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 1-K apartment No. 54…
$74,559
8 room house in Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 room house
Novoglagolevo, Russia
Rooms 8
Area 868 m²
Number of floors 3
The object of the object in the agency database: 203-933, Kiev highway, 32 km from the Mosco…
$2,00M
2 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/4
The building is completed! Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of th…
$119,160
2 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 2-K apartment No. 2 …
$119,248
3 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
3 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/4
Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of the Comfort Plus class. For s…
$140,595
1 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
1 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
The building is completed! Direct sale from the developer! Country residential complex of th…
$91,848
2 room apartment in Aprelevka, Russia
2 room apartment
Aprelevka, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/4
Direct sale from the developer! Close residential complex Comfort Plus. 2-K apartment No. 4 …
$136,066
