Monthly rent of commercial properties in Moskovskiy rayon, Russia

Commercial property 172 m² in Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Commercial property 172 m²
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/6
Corner of Moskovsky Prospekt and Kuznetsovskaya Street. Advertising can be placed on both si…
$7,189
per month
