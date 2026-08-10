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Monthly rent of apartments in Moscow Oblast, Russia

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
Apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 39 m²
Object number: 1063. A comfortable and spacious apartment on the 5th floor is rented. A larg…
$637
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
Apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Area 39 m²
Object number: 1063. A comfortable and spacious apartment on the 5th floor is rented. A larg…
$637
per month
Leave a request
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