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Warehouses for sale in Mendeleyevsky District, Russia

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Tatarsko Celninskoe selskoe poselenie
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3 properties total found
Warehouse 8 502 m² in Tatarskie Celny, Russia
Warehouse 8 502 m²
Tatarskie Celny, Russia
Area 8 502 m²
Floor 1
On the territory of the industrial park, it is possible to build a building of any configura…
$99,981
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Warehouse 26 089 m² in Tatarskie Celny, Russia
Warehouse 26 089 m²
Tatarskie Celny, Russia
Area 26 089 m²
Floor 1
On the territory of the industrial park, it is possible to build a building of any configura…
$240,820
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Warehouse 17 784 m² in Tatarskie Celny, Russia
Warehouse 17 784 m²
Tatarskie Celny, Russia
Area 17 784 m²
Floor 1
On the territory of the industrial park, it is possible to build a building of any configura…
$209,134
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Property types in Mendeleyevsky District

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